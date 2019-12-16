About this product
Vanilla Frosting has a flavor remarkably like vanilla frosting, with a sweet and creamy taste that’s accented by light rich florals. The aroma is very similar, although with hints of pungent herbs and flowers to it, too. The Vanilla Frosting high is just as delicious as the flavor, with happy and relaxing effects that will activate the mind while relaxing the body. You’ll feel a lift settle in at the onset of the high, filling your mind with a sense of happy creativity and focus that has you ready to tackle artistic task at hand. A light physical relaxation accompanies this cerebral boost, keeping you anchored as your mind flies higher and higher.
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.