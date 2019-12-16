Humboldt Frost OG X Humboldt Gelato BX3



Vanilla Frosting has a flavor remarkably like vanilla frosting, with a sweet and creamy taste that’s accented by light rich florals. The aroma is very similar, although with hints of pungent herbs and flowers to it, too. The Vanilla Frosting high is just as delicious as the flavor, with happy and relaxing effects that will activate the mind while relaxing the body. You’ll feel a lift settle in at the onset of the high, filling your mind with a sense of happy creativity and focus that has you ready to tackle artistic task at hand. A light physical relaxation accompanies this cerebral boost, keeping you anchored as your mind flies higher and higher.