Voodoo, bred from a Thai landrace in 1997, is an uplifting sativa cannabis strain with long-lasting, euphoric effects. A fresh, fruity aroma emanates from the dense, pine-green buds enameled in crystal trichomes, with nutty and spicy flavors to follow. Depression, fatigue, and stress stand no chance against the uplifting, almost energizing, qualities of Voodoo. This strain prospers both indoors and outdoors, and flowers 8 to 9 weeks after its vegetative cycle.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.