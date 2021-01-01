About this product
WA Cookies has an aroma of pungent earth and a touch of coffee nuttiness. The high is incredibly strong and long lasting, pulling both head and body effects and blending them together smoothly for a near-perfect hybrid high. It begins with a tingly head buzz that slowly builds and builds in the back of your head before lulling you into a slightly stoney state that eases away mental pains but leaves you hazy at times. This head buzz will slowly spread throughout the rest of your body, although it won't cause any sedation or couch-lock.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
