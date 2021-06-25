Sweet Skunk Genetics



Wappa has a delicious aroma of sweet fruit with a hint of diesel and a taste of intensely sweet fruity candy with a pine and diesel aftertaste upon exhale. Wappa buds have airy bright neon green Christmas tree-shaped nugs that are completely covered with curly leaves and frosty fine white crystal trichomes and sweet sticky resin. Users describe the Wappa high as having a powerful onset that is somehow pleasant rather than jarring. This onset leaves you with a luminous high that makes you spacey and introspective, oftentimes leading you to get lost in your own mind. You'll also experience heightened awareness of what is going on around you even though you may be non-responsive. This bud provides significant pain relief in both mind and body without the sedation and couch lock typical of indicas and indica dominant hybrids. Due to these potent effects, Wappa is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, pain due to injury or illness, depression, and insomnia.