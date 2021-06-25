About this product
Sweet Skunk Genetics
Wappa has a delicious aroma of sweet fruit with a hint of diesel and a taste of intensely sweet fruity candy with a pine and diesel aftertaste upon exhale. Wappa buds have airy bright neon green Christmas tree-shaped nugs that are completely covered with curly leaves and frosty fine white crystal trichomes and sweet sticky resin. Users describe the Wappa high as having a powerful onset that is somehow pleasant rather than jarring. This onset leaves you with a luminous high that makes you spacey and introspective, oftentimes leading you to get lost in your own mind. You'll also experience heightened awareness of what is going on around you even though you may be non-responsive. This bud provides significant pain relief in both mind and body without the sedation and couch lock typical of indicas and indica dominant hybrids. Due to these potent effects, Wappa is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, pain due to injury or illness, depression, and insomnia.
About this strain
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.
Wappa effects
Reported by real people like you
154 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
