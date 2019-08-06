Zkittlez X Watermelon



Watermelon Zkittles packs a mouthwatering sweet citrus and watermelon flavor into each and every earthy toke. The aroma is of earthy herbs and rich fruity citrus with a heavily sour overtone that turns slightly pungent the more the nugs are burned. The Watermelon Zkittles isn't quite as bright as the flavor, with effects that are best-suited for a lazy night at home rather than one spent off the couch. The high starts with a rush of cerebral effects that smash into your head with giddy and unfocused euphoria. As your mind soars higher and higher, your body will begin to settle into a deeply relaxing state, keeping you anchored as the head rush continues to rampage.Watermelon Zkittlez is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as mood swings, chronic stress or anxiety, neuropathy and chronic pain.