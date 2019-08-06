About this product
Zkittlez X Watermelon
Watermelon Zkittles packs a mouthwatering sweet citrus and watermelon flavor into each and every earthy toke. The aroma is of earthy herbs and rich fruity citrus with a heavily sour overtone that turns slightly pungent the more the nugs are burned. The Watermelon Zkittles isn't quite as bright as the flavor, with effects that are best-suited for a lazy night at home rather than one spent off the couch. The high starts with a rush of cerebral effects that smash into your head with giddy and unfocused euphoria. As your mind soars higher and higher, your body will begin to settle into a deeply relaxing state, keeping you anchored as the head rush continues to rampage.Watermelon Zkittlez is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as mood swings, chronic stress or anxiety, neuropathy and chronic pain.
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
37% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
