Wedding Crasher Live Resin All In One 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Wedding Cake X Purple Punch

This bud has a sweet and fruity grape berry flavor with a light vanilla exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with an earthy diesel effect to it. Wedding Crasher buds have long forest green nugs with thin orange hairs, purple undertones and a coating of tiny amber crystal trichomes.

About this strain

Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Avitas
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 412064
