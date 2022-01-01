About this product
OG Kush X Ruderalis
The West Coast OG high is almost immediate, hitting you with a tingly cerebral haze that leaves you utterly euphoric and bound to fits of giggles. As this effect builds, a mellow body buzz will wash over you in warming waves, lulling you into a state of relaxation that lasts for hours on end. The come down is surprisingly gentle, leaving you calm and relaxed as the effects fade. This strain has a fresh sweet pine flavor accented by hints of citrus and a mellow tropical aroma that has touches of woody pine and sweet earth for a truly West Coast experience.
The West Coast OG high is almost immediate, hitting you with a tingly cerebral haze that leaves you utterly euphoric and bound to fits of giggles. As this effect builds, a mellow body buzz will wash over you in warming waves, lulling you into a state of relaxation that lasts for hours on end. The come down is surprisingly gentle, leaving you calm and relaxed as the effects fade. This strain has a fresh sweet pine flavor accented by hints of citrus and a mellow tropical aroma that has touches of woody pine and sweet earth for a truly West Coast experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.