Zkittles X Gelato



Known for its super delicious flavor and long-lasting high, White Runtz is perfect for any hybrid lover. This bud packs a flavor much like its name suggests – sweet and sour fruity candy with a light touch of citrus. The aroma is very similar, with an earthy citrus overtone that's accented by fresh sweet fruits. The White Runtz high is just as delicious as the flavor, with relaxing and long-lasting effects that will have you kicked back and feeling totally at ease in no time at all. It starts with a tingly effect in the spine and the back of the neck, which quickly works its way forward throughout the rest of your body.

