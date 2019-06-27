About this product
As you break apart each glittery little nug, aromas of earthy hash and nutty citrus are released. The flavor is very sweet, with tastes of tree fruit and herbs accented by a spicy earthy effect upon exhale. The White Tahoe Cookies high comes almost immediately after your first toke, filling you with euphoria that infuses your mind with pure creativity. As your mind soars to new heights, a relaxing body buzz will soon wash over you, leaving you tingly, giggly, and slightly aroused This effect soon turns sedative, lulling you into a sleepy, unfocused state that can last for hours without relief. Thanks to these effects and its high THC level, White Tahoe Cookies is said to be perfect for treating insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea, chronic pain, and inflammation.
White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.