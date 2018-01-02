White Tahoe Cookies Ultra Cartridge 1g
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
As you break apart each glittery little nug, aromas of earthy hash and nutty citrus are released. The flavor is very sweet, with tastes of tree fruit and herbs accented by a spicy earthy effect upon exhale. The White Tahoe Cookies high comes almost immediately after your first toke, filling you with euphoria that infuses your mind with pure creativity. As your mind soars to new heights, a relaxing body buzz will soon wash over you, leaving you tingly, giggly, and slightly aroused This effect soon turns sedative, lulling you into a sleepy, unfocused state that can last for hours without relief. Thanks to these effects and its high THC level, White Tahoe Cookies is said to be perfect for treating insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea, chronic pain, and inflammation.
White Tahoe Cookies effects
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
