About this product
Starfighter X Tina
Xena is a phenomenal indica dominant hybrid with a potent gassy and piney flavor. This strain is great for managing depression, stress and fatigue! An indica dominant flower can product sleepy effects making the user tired. Indicas are great for bedtime.
About this strain
Xena effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Muscle spasms
33% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
