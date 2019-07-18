It has a pleasurable taste which is spicy and sweet at the same time. However, you will note hints of lime and pine while smoking the strain. It is true when they say XJ-13 is every wake and baker's dream strain. The smell is extremely potent with funky undertones. There is more to the taste and smell than meets the eye, it adds to more to the classic taste all the while being hazy and pungent. After smoking the strain, the high kicks in almost immediately. You will feel powerful due to its lifting effects. The cerebral effects are well endowing as you will feel a body buzz unlike any other. It is perfect for individuals who are suffering from anxiety and depression. However, there is much more to it than its countless medical applications. XJ-13 is also known for keeping your creative juices flowing.