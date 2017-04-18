Headband x Loompa



Yeti OG is an indica strain that is believed to be a cross between Headband and Loompa strains. It is known to have a strong aroma of limonene and beta-caryophyllene terpenes, which gives it a lemony and spicy scent. It boasts a high THC content, which makes it ideal for relaxing and unwinding after a long day. Users have reported feeling euphoric and happy, with a calming body buzz that helps ease stress, anxiety, and depression. The strain can also help manage pain and inflammation, making it popular among medical marijuana patients.

