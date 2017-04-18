About this product
Yeti OG Live Resin All In One 1g
AvitasResin
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this strain
Originally known as the Headband BX, Yeti OG was bred by NorCal collective Loompa Farms and has become a highly sought after strain due to its incredible taste and heavy yields. This strain is a very good choice for relaxation and pain relief. Featuring a rich, creamy-tasting smoke with strong undertones of diesel fuel and hints of lemon and pine, Yeti OG is a favorite with connoisseurs of flavorful cannabis.
