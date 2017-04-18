Yeti OG Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Yeti OG is an indica strain that is believed to be a cross between Headband and Loompa strains. It is known to have a strong aroma of limonene and beta-caryophyllene terpenes, which gives it a lemony and spicy scent. It boasts a high THC content, which makes it ideal for relaxing and unwinding after a long day. Users have reported feeling euphoric and happy, with a calming body buzz that helps ease stress, anxiety, and depression. The strain can also help manage pain and inflammation, making it popular among medical marijuana patients.

About this strain

Originally known as the Headband BX, Yeti OG was bred by NorCal collective Loompa Farms and has become a highly sought after strain due to its incredible taste and heavy yields. This strain is a very good choice for relaxation and pain relief. Featuring a rich, creamy-tasting smoke with strong undertones of diesel fuel and hints of lemon and pine, Yeti OG is a favorite with connoisseurs of flavorful cannabis.  

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

