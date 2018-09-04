About this product

Zkittles has a super fruity aroma of sweet tropical earth with a slight herbal effect to it. The flavor is even better, with a sweet berry taste that has a crisp tropical citrus aftertaste that lingers on the tongue long after you finish smoking. The Zkittles is just as enticing as its taste, although it is relatively mellow in nature. It starts with an uplifting head buzz that leaves you euphoric and creatively inspired but not anxious or overwhelmed. This is accompanied by a relaxing body buzz that slowly spreads throughout the body and to your very fingertips, leaving you completely calm and pain free without limiting your movement. A mild sleepy effect will wash over you upon the comedown, although it won't put you to sleep. These effects make Zkittles the perfect choice for treating patients suffering from conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, mild cases of depression, chronic stress or anxiety, and inflammation.