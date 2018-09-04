Avitas
Zkittles Live Resin PAX Pod .5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Zkittles has a super fruity aroma of sweet tropical earth with a slight herbal effect to it. The flavor is even better, with a sweet berry taste that has a crisp tropical citrus aftertaste that lingers on the tongue long after you finish smoking. The Zkittles is just as enticing as its taste, although it is relatively mellow in nature. It starts with an uplifting head buzz that leaves you euphoric and creatively inspired but not anxious or overwhelmed. This is accompanied by a relaxing body buzz that slowly spreads throughout the body and to your very fingertips, leaving you completely calm and pain free without limiting your movement. A mild sleepy effect will wash over you upon the comedown, although it won't put you to sleep. These effects make Zkittles the perfect choice for treating patients suffering from conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, mild cases of depression, chronic stress or anxiety, and inflammation.
Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
549 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
