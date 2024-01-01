Zoap Live Resin All In One 1g

HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pink Guava #16 X Rainbow Sherbet

If you're on the hunt for a high-powered and well-balanced hybrid, Zoap is the perfect choice for you. This bud has a high potency level and head-spinning effects that will leave you flying for hours on end. You'll feel the effects hit you almost as soon as you exhale, lifting your mental state into one of pure euphoria that is free of any negative or racing thoughts. You'll feel a tingly sense worm its way into your brain, leaving you feeling unfocused and giggly yet totally eager to carry on conversations with those around you. A relaxing body high accompanies this heady lift, leaving you slightly couch-locked although not fully sedated. This bud has a sweet and sour fruity citrus flavor with a lightly earthy cherry exhale. The aroma is of freshly picked cherries, sharply sour citrus and a touch of light earthiness. Zoap buds have dense and heavy rounded dark olive green nugs with dark purple undertones, thin amber hairs and a coating of frosty, dark purple-tinted crystal trichomes.

Zoap is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava; bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. This evenly balanced powerhouse has a quick onset, bringing waves of euphoria and positivity. Reviewers on Leafly say Zoap cannabis makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Zoap can have sweet, floral, soap flavor with some earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients may enjoy Zoap to help with chronic pain or stress, depression, and nausea. Zoap started with packs of OZ Kush seeds from Dying Breed (Eddy OG x Z). Two of Deo's selections of OZ Kush became his Pink Guava. Then Deo crossed his Pink Guava to Sunset Sherbert and started the "RS" line. "RS" is short for Rainbow Sherbert. LA grower Wizard Trees selected the RS#11 and RS#54. Deo took the RS#16 and bred it back with RS to make Zoap.

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

