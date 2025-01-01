Pink Guava #16 X Rainbow Sherbet



If you're on the hunt for a high-powered and well-balanced hybrid, Zoap is the perfect choice for you. This bud has a high potency level and head-spinning effects that will leave you flying for hours on end. You'll feel the effects hit you almost as soon as you exhale, lifting your mental state into one of pure euphoria that is free of any negative or racing thoughts. You'll feel a tingly sense worm its way into your brain, leaving you feeling unfocused and giggly yet totally eager to carry on conversations with those around you. A relaxing body high accompanies this heady lift, leaving you slightly couch-locked although not fully sedated. This bud has a sweet and sour fruity citrus flavor with a lightly earthy cherry exhale. The aroma is of freshly picked cherries, sharply sour citrus and a touch of light earthiness. Zoap buds have dense and heavy rounded dark olive green nugs with dark purple undertones, thin amber hairs and a coating of frosty, dark purple-tinted crystal trichomes.

read more