Animal Cookies X Gorilla Glue #4



Zookies brings together the delicious cookie flavors you know and love and blends them with the mind-bending potency of Gorilla Glue #4 for a super lifted and long lasting high that will leave you totally relaxed from head to toe. It comes on with a super fast onset that launches through your mind, leaving it blissfully calm and unfocused. A relaxing body stone comes next, washing over you and lulling you into a state of complete peace and calm with a touch of slightly sedative couch-lock. Zookies is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, depression, muscle spasms or cramps, and nausea or appetite loss. This bud has a sweet sand spicy peppery cookie flavor with a light earthy exhale. The aroma is very earthy and floral with a rich peppery cookie overtone that's accented by tropical fruits and spices.