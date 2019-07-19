About this product
Animal Cookies X Gorilla Glue #4
Zookies brings together the delicious cookie flavors you know and love and blends them with the mind-bending potency of Gorilla Glue #4 for a super lifted and long lasting high that will leave you totally relaxed from head to toe. It comes on with a super fast onset that launches through your mind, leaving it blissfully calm and unfocused. A relaxing body stone comes next, washing over you and lulling you into a state of complete peace and calm with a touch of slightly sedative couch-lock. Zookies is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, depression, muscle spasms or cramps, and nausea or appetite loss. This bud has a sweet sand spicy peppery cookie flavor with a light earthy exhale. The aroma is very earthy and floral with a rich peppery cookie overtone that's accented by tropical fruits and spices.
Zookies brings together the delicious cookie flavors you know and love and blends them with the mind-bending potency of Gorilla Glue #4 for a super lifted and long lasting high that will leave you totally relaxed from head to toe. It comes on with a super fast onset that launches through your mind, leaving it blissfully calm and unfocused. A relaxing body stone comes next, washing over you and lulling you into a state of complete peace and calm with a touch of slightly sedative couch-lock. Zookies is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, depression, muscle spasms or cramps, and nausea or appetite loss. This bud has a sweet sand spicy peppery cookie flavor with a light earthy exhale. The aroma is very earthy and floral with a rich peppery cookie overtone that's accented by tropical fruits and spices.
About this strain
Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.
Zookies effects
Reported by real people like you
152 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Focused
39% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.