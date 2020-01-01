Avocanna Medicinals

Why spend time worrying about your medicine when there is plenty in life to consider. By entrusting us with the creation of your medible you can be sure it is to the highest of standards. We believe in only providing what we ourselves would enjoy; all flavors are tested by patients for patients. It's our privilege to have earned the trust of innumerable clients through the years. From the smallest orders to the largest, we treat each job as the most important one we can perform. Often one of the hardest things in life we struggle with is in regards to our expenses. Are we truly getting our money's worth? Don't mistake "cheap" and affordable; we at Avocanna do our best to keep the worry away from your wallet. Come and try a new product line that is affordable, effective, and created with care. WE ARE WELL VERSED IN THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY Your medicated edible is too important to trust to some amateur, fly-by-night cook unable to maintain proper dosage. We strive to provide consistency, quality and accuracy every time for both safety and satisfaction. The difference, in one word, is experience. We began the idea for avocado oil infusion in 2010. Through much trial and error we had finally produced a consistent oil that was both potent and delicious in 2014. We have created various types of goodies using both butter and coconut oil before working with the avocado oil producing various baked goods, tinctures, home salves, and other types of candy as well. We have knowledge in the extraction processes of BHO and CO2 oils, however; we do not use anything that contains solvents. We at Avocanna feel confident in being able to provide you with our most up-to-date knowledge on doseing and proper usage. If you have any questions don't hesitate to call. WE'RE NOT JUST PATIENTS, WE'RE YOUR PARTNER The needs of patients consistently fluctuate, grow, and evolve in ways that we at Avocanna strive to anticipate. We provide highly medicated doses at an affordable rate. Our products are not only easy to utilize, easy to conceal, they are effective and healthy as well. Our reach extends to everywhere you do business Our team is sophisticated and experienced in providing high quality medication wherever and whenever it is needed. We have the knowledge, expertise, and equipment to keep up the pace. If you keep requesting we'll keep providing. If you have an order we would love to take it; if you have a challenge, we'd love to hear it!