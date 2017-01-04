About this product

The Raw Cannabis Balm just may be a miracle worker for chronic pain* and inflammation*. Available in 50 mL and 25 mL sizes, our award winning formula of raw, whole-plant cannabis along with 13 active whole-plant ingredients, is specially formulated for severe joint* and muscle pain*, yet is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types. Our balm is non-psychotropic without the side effects (Euphoria) of inhaled or ingested THC.



Vegan | Gluten & paraben free.



*These claims have not yet been supported by the FDA.