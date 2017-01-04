Awakened Topicals
Raw Cannabis Balm (50 mL)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
The Raw Cannabis Balm just may be a miracle worker for chronic pain* and inflammation*. Available in 50 mL and 25 mL sizes, our award winning formula of raw, whole-plant cannabis along with 13 active whole-plant ingredients, is specially formulated for severe joint* and muscle pain*, yet is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types. Our balm is non-psychotropic without the side effects (Euphoria) of inhaled or ingested THC.
Vegan | Gluten & paraben free.
*These claims have not yet been supported by the FDA.
Vegan | Gluten & paraben free.
*These claims have not yet been supported by the FDA.
Lavender effects
Reported by real people like you
580 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!