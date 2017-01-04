Awakened Topicals
About this product
Our flagship Raw Cannabis Balm is a miracle worker for localized pain and inflammation. Featuring sun-grown, whole plant cannabis, and a carefully formulated combination of herbs and plant-based oils, our award-winning formula is strong enough to ease sore muscles and loosen tight joints, yet gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types. Non-psychotropic formula.
Available in 25 mL and 50 mL sizes.
Instructions For Use
Apply dime-sized amount (approx. 1 mL) to affected area of skin and gently massage until fully absorbed. Repeat 3-5 times daily as needed.
Store in a cool, dry place. For external use only.
Ingredients
Whole Plant Cannabis, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Candelilla Wax, Whole Leaf Aloe Vera*, Calendula Flowers*, Myrrh Gum Resin, Frankincense Resin, Jojoba Oil*, St. John's Wort*, Vitamin E Oil, Essential Oils of Lavender & Vetiver.
*indicates certified organic ingredient; all ingredients listed are pesticide-free.
