Logo for the brand Awakened Topicals

Awakened Topicals

Raw Cannabis Balm (25 mL)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
About this product

Our flagship Raw Cannabis Balm is a miracle worker for localized pain and inflammation. Featuring sun-grown, whole plant cannabis, and a carefully formulated combination of herbs and plant-based oils, our award-winning formula is strong enough to ease sore muscles and loosen tight joints, yet gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types. Non-psychotropic formula.

Available in 25 mL and 50 mL sizes.

Instructions For Use
Apply dime-sized amount (approx. 1 mL) to affected area of skin and gently massage until fully absorbed. Repeat 3-5 times daily as needed.

Store in a cool, dry place. For external use only.

Ingredients
Whole Plant Cannabis, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Candelilla Wax, Whole Leaf Aloe Vera*, Calendula Flowers*, Myrrh Gum Resin, Frankincense Resin, Jojoba Oil*, St. John's Wort*, Vitamin E Oil, Essential Oils of Lavender & Vetiver.

*indicates certified organic ingredient; all ingredients listed are pesticide-free.

Lavender effects

Reported by real people like you
580 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
