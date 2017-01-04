Awakened Topicals
About this product
Our award-winning 1:1 Sublingual starts with single-strain, single-origin cannabis grown in the heart of California’s Emerald Triangle. Designed to work on a systemic level to provide relief from acute pain and inflammation with minimal psychotropic effects. Our signature cold-extraction process preserves all of the naturally occurring acidic cannabinoids, terpenoids, and flavonoids found in the cannabis plant without the need for harsh chemical solvents. So you’re left with just two ingredients—100% extra virgin olive oil & whole plant, sungrown cannabis.
Available in 15 mL size. 1% Concentration.
Directions
Dispense 1 full dropper under the tongue and hold for 10 deep breaths before swallowing. Repeat 2-3 times daily as needed.
Ingredients
Whole Plant Cannabis, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
*indicates certified organic ingredient; all ingredients listed are pesticide-free.
Lavender effects
Reported by real people like you
580 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
