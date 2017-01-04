About this product

Our award-winning 1:1 Sublingual starts with single-strain, single-origin cannabis grown in the heart of California’s Emerald Triangle. Designed to work on a systemic level to provide relief from acute pain and inflammation with minimal psychotropic effects. Our signature cold-extraction process preserves all of the naturally occurring acidic cannabinoids, terpenoids, and flavonoids found in the cannabis plant without the need for harsh chemical solvents. So you’re left with just two ingredients—100% extra virgin olive oil & whole plant, sungrown cannabis.



Available in 15 mL size. 1% Concentration.



Directions

Dispense 1 full dropper under the tongue and hold for 10 deep breaths before swallowing. Repeat 2-3 times daily as needed.



Ingredients

Whole Plant Cannabis, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.



*indicates certified organic ingredient; all ingredients listed are pesticide-free.