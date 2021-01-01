New harvest exotics and budget machine trimmed flower are now available in 1 oz bags. These hemp flowers are perfect for consumers looking for less bag appeal and big savings. Stock up on these 2021 new harvest exotics or last harvest budget flower before its gone. Supply is limited and updated often.



- New Harvest Exotics = $35



- Budget Priced Flower =$20



- Mix sized buds



- Machine Trimmed



- 1 oz Bags