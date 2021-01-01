About this product
BackWoodz Pomegranate Lemonade (50mg) and Sour Watermelon (50 mg) infused Delta 8 THC gummies deliver a potent relaxing, mood uplifting and euphoric edible experience. These newly formulated organic vegan gummies are heat resistant to avoid melting. Available in 10 count jars and 20 ct bags. Each 10 count jar contains 500mg total Delta 8 THC and 20 ct gummy bags are loaded with 1000 mg Delta 8 THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BackWoodz
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.