BackWoodz hydroponic Frosted Lime is so remarkably beautiful it's hard to believe it's hemp. This small batch, indoor grown craft CBD flower is glazed with sticky trichomes and has an exotic rare nose that all cannabis lovers will appreciate. The flavor on these hemp buds is equally amazing and combines sour citrus and sweet fruit. Frosted Lime is an sativa dominate cultivar that brings about a feeling of pleasant well-being and an uplifting sense of energy.