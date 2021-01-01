About this product
BackWoodz hydroponic Frosted Lime is so remarkably beautiful it's hard to believe it's hemp. This small batch, indoor grown craft CBD flower is glazed with sticky trichomes and has an exotic rare nose that all cannabis lovers will appreciate. The flavor on these hemp buds is equally amazing and combines sour citrus and sweet fruit. Frosted Lime is an sativa dominate cultivar that brings about a feeling of pleasant well-being and an uplifting sense of energy.
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.