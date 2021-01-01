About this product
Sweet Remedy Hydro is a smoke-filled joyride of dazzling flavors with an array of exotic scents. The flavor profile is a perfectly balanced blend of citrus and candied licorice while the smell of pungent diesel leads the way as sweet pine and lemon tease the nose. This trichome-rich craft hemp has a light and sticky bud structure that is expected with indoor-grown flower as well as bright green colors and untamed orange hairs. This CBD flower is a perfect choice for consumers looking to ease the mind and calm the body. This gassy and robust hydroponic hemp flower strain has also been known to be very beneficial for those looking to enhance focus and creativity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BackWoodz
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.