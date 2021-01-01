Sweet Remedy Hydro is a smoke-filled joyride of dazzling flavors with an array of exotic scents. The flavor profile is a perfectly balanced blend of citrus and candied licorice while the smell of pungent diesel leads the way as sweet pine and lemon tease the nose. This trichome-rich craft hemp has a light and sticky bud structure that is expected with indoor-grown flower as well as bright green colors and untamed orange hairs. This CBD flower is a perfect choice for consumers looking to ease the mind and calm the body. This gassy and robust hydroponic hemp flower strain has also been known to be very beneficial for those looking to enhance focus and creativity.