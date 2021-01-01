About this product
Sweet Tart is tangy hemp cross marrying Sour Suver Haze and the always popular Sweetened strain. The taste of these buds blend a candied sweetness with a light tart exhale. Visually, these frosted, well-structured flowers have wispy orange hairs with a palette of multiple greens. This CBD flower is a sativa hybrid that is best suited for a day time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BackWoodz
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.