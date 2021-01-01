About this product
White Wonder is a new harvest light deprivation CBG cultivar. Testing at over 14%, these frosty white greenhouse grown genetics produce potent effects that is a tier above most traditional outdoor CBG flower strains. The bud size on White Wonder ranges from medium to extra large with a nice hand trim structure. This hemp flower is beneficial as a stand alone smoke or mixed with CBD flower.
BackWoodz offers a large selection of premium CBD flower, D8 infused hemp flower, rare exotic genetics and other legal hemp products. These fresh new harvest hemp strains each vary in grow conditions, terpene profile, flavor, bud consistency, stickiness and smell that guarantees to be an enjoyable smoking experience for all consumers. At BackWoodz we only select the finest organically grown LED indoor, hydroponic, greenhouse and outdoor hemp flowers. Each of these hemp flower strains provide a full spectrum CBD flower that contains essential cannabinoids, terpenes, aromatic molecules and potent Cannabidiol levels. Our value priced hemp flower, machine trimmed buds and smalls are also available for smokers looking to affordably blaze on a budget.