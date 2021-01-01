About this product

Keep your dog mobile and with a pep in their step as they age with our Natural Hip & Joint Bites! As our dog’s age, arthritis and their hips are the first areas where discomfort and difficulty walking, let alone playing and running, strike and hinder our four-legged companions. Jumping on their joint function with the proper supplements is essential to helping your dog fight getting older and retaining their playful, puppy-like energy. Bad Dog CBD’s Natural Hip & Joint Bites are filled with superfoods, glucosamine HCL, and chondroitin sulfate (both are natural supplements that help improve connective tissue strength and support the hip and joint bones).



We have also infused these heart-shaped treats with dog CBD to add a boost of anti-inflammatory power to reduce stiffness and help your fur baby feel good enough to be active without discomfort! It’s all the beneficial natural ingredients to add to your dog’s balanced diet and health plan for many more years together of happy tail wags, wet kisses, and fluffy cuddles.