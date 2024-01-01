About this product
🌟 Bailey's Calming CBD Yummies 🌟
✅ Yummy & Effective: Satisfy your pet's savory peanut butter & banana craving while helping them feel calm, relaxed, and at ease. 🥜🍌😋 They'll be licking their lips and begging for more!
⚾️ Home Run Combo: Within 30-60 minutes, your furry friend will experience the benefits of our Calming CBD Yummies, addressing travel stress, separation anxiety, hyperactivity, aggression, and promoting better sleep.
🌿 Top Quality Plant-Based Ingredients: Our mouthwatering CBD dog yummies are packed with active ingredients to support anxiety and stress relief:
Tryptophan: An essential amino acid involved in creating serotonin, reducing behavioral disorders like separation & travel anxiety.
Valerian Root: Traditionally used for sedation, insomnia relief, and reducing anxiety & stress.
Chamomile: Known for mild sedation, anxiety support, anti-inflammation, and relaxation.
Passion Flower: Raises serotonin and dopamine levels, soothing the tummy and promoting relaxation.
Naturally Occurring CBD: Works with your pet's Endocannabinoid System, promoting calmness, overall well-being, and healthy aging.
🐾 Strength Variations:
Small/Medium Breed Variation: 3MG CBD per chew
Large Breed/Extra Strength Variation: 6MG CBD per chew (Strong enough for the biggest paws!🐾)
⭐️ Backed by Our Guarantee: We offer a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee on every order, ensuring your pup enjoys the finest CBD dog treats for calming.
💡 Important Fact: Bailey's yummies are cold-pressed, preserving vital vitamins and supplements from our boutique quality ingredients.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ "I absolutely love Bailey's CBD treats for calming Lexie during car rides!! She is so much more relaxed! Thank you so much!" - Nancy W. (@wonderdog_lexie_)
📢 Your Dog Needs These! Don't miss out on the chance to provide your pup with the best CBD dog treats for calming.
Remember, even you'll be tempted to sneak a bite! 😉
About this brand
Bailey's CBD For Pets
🐾 Bailey's CBD for Pets: Your Trusted Source for Pet Wellness 🌿
At Bailey's CBD for Pets, we are a family-owned and operated pet shop dedicated to providing the best CBD products for dogs, cats, horses, and other pets. With a wide range of offerings, including CBD dog treats for Calming, Mobility, and Wellness, as well as veterinarian-crafted CBD oil for dogs, extra strength CBD & CBG oil for dogs, CBD oil for cats, and CBD oil for horses, we have your furry friends covered.
✨ Our Commitment to Quality:
All our products are made with human-grade ingredients, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.
Lab-tested for purity and potency, guaranteeing the effectiveness of our CBD products.
Free of soy and grain, making them suitable for pets with dietary sensitivities.
Proudly made in the USA, ensuring unbeatable quality and supporting local manufacturing.
🐶🐱🐴 Our Product Lineup:
CBD Dog Treats: Calming, Mobility, and Wellness formulas to support specific needs.
CBD Oil for Dogs: Formulated by our Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Robert J. Silver, DVM, with a 3-tier suggested use guide for accurate dosing.
Extra Strength CBD & CBG Oil for Dogs: Powerful support for optimal well-being.
CBD Oil for Cats: Specifically designed to meet the unique needs of our feline friends.
CBD Oil for Horses: Crafted with care to promote equine wellness.
CBD Pet Topicals: Hemp-infused paw & nose balm with 100% all-natural, ingestible-safe ingredients, addressing concerns of pet owners.
pH Balanced CBD Pet Shampoo: Scent-free and ideal for pets with sensitive skin, promoting a healthy coat and skin.
🌟 The Benefits of CBD for Pets:
CBD has shown remarkable potential in supporting pets' well-being, addressing various conditions such as pain, inflammation, anxiety, mobility issues, and more. With its interaction with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), CBD can restore appetite, promote relaxation, and improve overall health.
💚 Trust Our Expertise:
Our Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Robert J. Silver, DVM, oversees the development of our pet CBD products, ensuring their safety and efficacy.
Lab tested and virtually free of THC, guaranteeing a safe and reliable treatment for your beloved pets.
Established in 2017, Bailey's CBD for Pets is a leading brand in the industry, trusted by pet owners worldwide.
🌿 Discover the Bailey's Difference:
Cold-Pressed, Never-Baked CBD Dog Chews: Our award winning soft chews taste so yummy, you'll be tempted! Plus, they're nutritious with compound active ingredients for Calming, Mobility, and Wellness support. Something for the whole furry family!
🌍 Order Online or Visit Our Shop:
We understand that choosing the right products for your pets can be overwhelming. Our dedicated team is here to answer any questions and guide you through the selection process. Stop by our shop today to explore our offerings, or conveniently order your CBD pet products online!
🐾 Give your furry friends the support they deserve with Bailey's CBD for Pets. Experience the transformative power of CBD and help your pets live happier, more comfortable lives. Trust in Bailey's, where pet wellness is our priority. 🌟
Don't forget to use code LEAFLY25 for 25% OFF your first order!
