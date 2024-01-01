🐾 Bailey's CBD for Pets: Your Trusted Source for Pet Wellness 🌿



At Bailey's CBD for Pets, we are a family-owned and operated pet shop dedicated to providing the best CBD products for dogs, cats, horses, and other pets. With a wide range of offerings, including CBD dog treats for Calming, Mobility, and Wellness, as well as veterinarian-crafted CBD oil for dogs, extra strength CBD & CBG oil for dogs, CBD oil for cats, and CBD oil for horses, we have your furry friends covered.



✨ Our Commitment to Quality:



All our products are made with human-grade ingredients, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.



Lab-tested for purity and potency, guaranteeing the effectiveness of our CBD products.



Free of soy and grain, making them suitable for pets with dietary sensitivities.



Proudly made in the USA, ensuring unbeatable quality and supporting local manufacturing.



🐶🐱🐴 Our Product Lineup:



CBD Dog Treats: Calming, Mobility, and Wellness formulas to support specific needs.



CBD Oil for Dogs: Formulated by our Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Robert J. Silver, DVM, with a 3-tier suggested use guide for accurate dosing.



Extra Strength CBD & CBG Oil for Dogs: Powerful support for optimal well-being.



CBD Oil for Cats: Specifically designed to meet the unique needs of our feline friends.



CBD Oil for Horses: Crafted with care to promote equine wellness.



CBD Pet Topicals: Hemp-infused paw & nose balm with 100% all-natural, ingestible-safe ingredients, addressing concerns of pet owners.



pH Balanced CBD Pet Shampoo: Scent-free and ideal for pets with sensitive skin, promoting a healthy coat and skin.



🌟 The Benefits of CBD for Pets:



CBD has shown remarkable potential in supporting pets' well-being, addressing various conditions such as pain, inflammation, anxiety, mobility issues, and more. With its interaction with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), CBD can restore appetite, promote relaxation, and improve overall health.



💚 Trust Our Expertise:



Our Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Robert J. Silver, DVM, oversees the development of our pet CBD products, ensuring their safety and efficacy.



Lab tested and virtually free of THC, guaranteeing a safe and reliable treatment for your beloved pets.



Established in 2017, Bailey's CBD for Pets is a leading brand in the industry, trusted by pet owners worldwide.



🌿 Discover the Bailey's Difference:



Cold-Pressed, Never-Baked CBD Dog Chews: Our award winning soft chews taste so yummy, you'll be tempted! Plus, they're nutritious with compound active ingredients for Calming, Mobility, and Wellness support. Something for the whole furry family!



🌍 Order Online or Visit Our Shop:

We understand that choosing the right products for your pets can be overwhelming. Our dedicated team is here to answer any questions and guide you through the selection process. Stop by our shop today to explore our offerings, or conveniently order your CBD pet products online!



🐾 Give your furry friends the support they deserve with Bailey's CBD for Pets. Experience the transformative power of CBD and help your pets live happier, more comfortable lives. Trust in Bailey's, where pet wellness is our priority. 🌟



