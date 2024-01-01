About this product
Introducing Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews for Dogs 🐶🌿, the perfect treat to support your pup's overall wellness and promote a sense of calm. These top-rated CBD dog treats are packed with beneficial ingredients carefully selected to enhance your furry friend's health and happiness. 🌟
Each mouthwatering chew is infused with the power of omega fatty acids, including omega 3, 6, and 9. Omega 3 fatty acids are essential for various systemic functions and are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. They promote holistic health relief and support your pup's immune system. 🌈
Omega 6 fatty acids play a crucial role in cell membrane structure, cellular function, and immune health. They contribute to a healthy skin and coat, ensuring your dog looks and feels their best. 🐾💫
Omega 9 fatty acids, unlike many omega 3 and 6s, can be synthesized by your pet's body. These non-essential fatty acids aid immune function, support healthy cholesterol levels, and contribute to the elimination of artery plaque. 🌱🌟
Crafted with USDA organic full spectrum whole plant hemp extract sourced from our trusted family farm partner in Boulder, Colorado, our chews are subcritical CO2 extracted to ensure maximum therapeutic value. We prioritize purity and potency, and every batch is third-party tested. 🌿🌟
Naturally occurring CBD, one of over 118 cannabinoids found in cannabis hemp plants, is a key ingredient in our soft chews. CBD works through your pet's endocannabinoid system to promote homeostasis, helping them live healthy, age gracefully, and feel their best. Choose from two strengths: 3mg CBD per chew for small to medium breeds and 6mg CBD per chew for larger breeds. 💚✨
In addition to the active ingredients, our chews contain a thoughtfully selected list of inactive ingredients. We use acacia gum, ascorbic acid, beef liver, brewers dried yeast (grain and soy-free), calcium propionate, calcium sulfate dihydrate, flaxseed oil, glycerin, K-thrive™, microcrystalline cellulose, natural bacon flavor, natural tocopherols (a natural preservative), organic sweet potato root powder, pectin (citrus), sunflower lecithin, and water. 🌟🥓🌿
Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews have received rave reviews from pet owners just like you. They've been awarded the prestigious 2019 California Cannabis Awards "CBD Product of The Year" nomination, a testament to their quality and effectiveness. 🏆✨
Unlock the power of natural ingredients to support your dog's holistic health. Give them the very best with Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews and contribute to their daily wellness regimen. Promote a sense of calm, increase overall wellness, and experience the difference these chews can make. 🌟🐶💚
Note: The statements in this description have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Consult with your veterinarian before use. 🚫⚠️
[Discount Offer: Use code LEAFLY25 for 25% off at checkout] 💰✨
Each mouthwatering chew is infused with the power of omega fatty acids, including omega 3, 6, and 9. Omega 3 fatty acids are essential for various systemic functions and are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. They promote holistic health relief and support your pup's immune system. 🌈
Omega 6 fatty acids play a crucial role in cell membrane structure, cellular function, and immune health. They contribute to a healthy skin and coat, ensuring your dog looks and feels their best. 🐾💫
Omega 9 fatty acids, unlike many omega 3 and 6s, can be synthesized by your pet's body. These non-essential fatty acids aid immune function, support healthy cholesterol levels, and contribute to the elimination of artery plaque. 🌱🌟
Crafted with USDA organic full spectrum whole plant hemp extract sourced from our trusted family farm partner in Boulder, Colorado, our chews are subcritical CO2 extracted to ensure maximum therapeutic value. We prioritize purity and potency, and every batch is third-party tested. 🌿🌟
Naturally occurring CBD, one of over 118 cannabinoids found in cannabis hemp plants, is a key ingredient in our soft chews. CBD works through your pet's endocannabinoid system to promote homeostasis, helping them live healthy, age gracefully, and feel their best. Choose from two strengths: 3mg CBD per chew for small to medium breeds and 6mg CBD per chew for larger breeds. 💚✨
In addition to the active ingredients, our chews contain a thoughtfully selected list of inactive ingredients. We use acacia gum, ascorbic acid, beef liver, brewers dried yeast (grain and soy-free), calcium propionate, calcium sulfate dihydrate, flaxseed oil, glycerin, K-thrive™, microcrystalline cellulose, natural bacon flavor, natural tocopherols (a natural preservative), organic sweet potato root powder, pectin (citrus), sunflower lecithin, and water. 🌟🥓🌿
Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews have received rave reviews from pet owners just like you. They've been awarded the prestigious 2019 California Cannabis Awards "CBD Product of The Year" nomination, a testament to their quality and effectiveness. 🏆✨
Unlock the power of natural ingredients to support your dog's holistic health. Give them the very best with Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews and contribute to their daily wellness regimen. Promote a sense of calm, increase overall wellness, and experience the difference these chews can make. 🌟🐶💚
Note: The statements in this description have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Consult with your veterinarian before use. 🚫⚠️
[Discount Offer: Use code LEAFLY25 for 25% off at checkout] 💰✨
Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Introducing Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews for Dogs 🐶🌿, the perfect treat to support your pup's overall wellness and promote a sense of calm. These top-rated CBD dog treats are packed with beneficial ingredients carefully selected to enhance your furry friend's health and happiness. 🌟
Each mouthwatering chew is infused with the power of omega fatty acids, including omega 3, 6, and 9. Omega 3 fatty acids are essential for various systemic functions and are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. They promote holistic health relief and support your pup's immune system. 🌈
Omega 6 fatty acids play a crucial role in cell membrane structure, cellular function, and immune health. They contribute to a healthy skin and coat, ensuring your dog looks and feels their best. 🐾💫
Omega 9 fatty acids, unlike many omega 3 and 6s, can be synthesized by your pet's body. These non-essential fatty acids aid immune function, support healthy cholesterol levels, and contribute to the elimination of artery plaque. 🌱🌟
Crafted with USDA organic full spectrum whole plant hemp extract sourced from our trusted family farm partner in Boulder, Colorado, our chews are subcritical CO2 extracted to ensure maximum therapeutic value. We prioritize purity and potency, and every batch is third-party tested. 🌿🌟
Naturally occurring CBD, one of over 118 cannabinoids found in cannabis hemp plants, is a key ingredient in our soft chews. CBD works through your pet's endocannabinoid system to promote homeostasis, helping them live healthy, age gracefully, and feel their best. Choose from two strengths: 3mg CBD per chew for small to medium breeds and 6mg CBD per chew for larger breeds. 💚✨
In addition to the active ingredients, our chews contain a thoughtfully selected list of inactive ingredients. We use acacia gum, ascorbic acid, beef liver, brewers dried yeast (grain and soy-free), calcium propionate, calcium sulfate dihydrate, flaxseed oil, glycerin, K-thrive™, microcrystalline cellulose, natural bacon flavor, natural tocopherols (a natural preservative), organic sweet potato root powder, pectin (citrus), sunflower lecithin, and water. 🌟🥓🌿
Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews have received rave reviews from pet owners just like you. They've been awarded the prestigious 2019 California Cannabis Awards "CBD Product of The Year" nomination, a testament to their quality and effectiveness. 🏆✨
Unlock the power of natural ingredients to support your dog's holistic health. Give them the very best with Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews and contribute to their daily wellness regimen. Promote a sense of calm, increase overall wellness, and experience the difference these chews can make. 🌟🐶💚
Note: The statements in this description have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Consult with your veterinarian before use. 🚫⚠️
[Discount Offer: Use code LEAFLY25 for 25% off at checkout] 💰✨
Each mouthwatering chew is infused with the power of omega fatty acids, including omega 3, 6, and 9. Omega 3 fatty acids are essential for various systemic functions and are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. They promote holistic health relief and support your pup's immune system. 🌈
Omega 6 fatty acids play a crucial role in cell membrane structure, cellular function, and immune health. They contribute to a healthy skin and coat, ensuring your dog looks and feels their best. 🐾💫
Omega 9 fatty acids, unlike many omega 3 and 6s, can be synthesized by your pet's body. These non-essential fatty acids aid immune function, support healthy cholesterol levels, and contribute to the elimination of artery plaque. 🌱🌟
Crafted with USDA organic full spectrum whole plant hemp extract sourced from our trusted family farm partner in Boulder, Colorado, our chews are subcritical CO2 extracted to ensure maximum therapeutic value. We prioritize purity and potency, and every batch is third-party tested. 🌿🌟
Naturally occurring CBD, one of over 118 cannabinoids found in cannabis hemp plants, is a key ingredient in our soft chews. CBD works through your pet's endocannabinoid system to promote homeostasis, helping them live healthy, age gracefully, and feel their best. Choose from two strengths: 3mg CBD per chew for small to medium breeds and 6mg CBD per chew for larger breeds. 💚✨
In addition to the active ingredients, our chews contain a thoughtfully selected list of inactive ingredients. We use acacia gum, ascorbic acid, beef liver, brewers dried yeast (grain and soy-free), calcium propionate, calcium sulfate dihydrate, flaxseed oil, glycerin, K-thrive™, microcrystalline cellulose, natural bacon flavor, natural tocopherols (a natural preservative), organic sweet potato root powder, pectin (citrus), sunflower lecithin, and water. 🌟🥓🌿
Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews have received rave reviews from pet owners just like you. They've been awarded the prestigious 2019 California Cannabis Awards "CBD Product of The Year" nomination, a testament to their quality and effectiveness. 🏆✨
Unlock the power of natural ingredients to support your dog's holistic health. Give them the very best with Bailey's Omega Hemp CBD Soft Chews and contribute to their daily wellness regimen. Promote a sense of calm, increase overall wellness, and experience the difference these chews can make. 🌟🐶💚
Note: The statements in this description have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Consult with your veterinarian before use. 🚫⚠️
[Discount Offer: Use code LEAFLY25 for 25% off at checkout] 💰✨
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bailey's CBD For Pets
🐾 Bailey's CBD for Pets: Your Trusted Source for Pet Wellness 🌿
Use code LEAFLY25 for 25% OFF your first order!
At Bailey's CBD for Pets, we are a family-owned and operated pet shop dedicated to providing the best CBD products for dogs, cats, horses, and other pets. With a wide range of offerings, including CBD dog treats for Calming, Mobility, and Wellness, as well as veterinarian-crafted CBD oil for dogs, extra strength CBD & CBG oil for dogs, CBD oil for cats, and CBD oil for horses, we have your furry friends covered.
✨ Our Commitment to Quality:
All our products are made with human-grade ingredients, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.
Lab-tested for purity and potency, guaranteeing the effectiveness of our CBD products.
Free of soy and grain, making them suitable for pets with dietary sensitivities.
Proudly made in the USA, ensuring unbeatable quality and supporting local manufacturing.
🐶🐱🐴 Our Product Lineup:
CBD Dog Treats: Calming, Mobility, and Wellness formulas to support specific needs.
CBD Oil for Dogs: Formulated by our Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Robert J. Silver, DVM, with a 3-tier suggested use guide for accurate dosing.
Extra Strength CBD & CBG Oil for Dogs: Powerful support for optimal well-being.
CBD Oil for Cats: Specifically designed to meet the unique needs of our feline friends.
CBD Oil for Horses: Crafted with care to promote equine wellness.
CBD Pet Topicals: Hemp-infused paw & nose balm with 100% all-natural, ingestible-safe ingredients, addressing concerns of pet owners.
pH Balanced CBD Pet Shampoo: Scent-free and ideal for pets with sensitive skin, promoting a healthy coat and skin.
🌟 The Benefits of CBD for Pets:
CBD has shown remarkable potential in supporting pets' well-being, addressing various conditions such as pain, inflammation, anxiety, mobility issues, and more. With its interaction with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), CBD can restore appetite, promote relaxation, and improve overall health.
💚 Trust Our Expertise:
Our Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Robert J. Silver, DVM, oversees the development of our pet CBD products, ensuring their safety and efficacy.
Lab tested and virtually free of THC, guaranteeing a safe and reliable treatment for your beloved pets.
Established in 2017, Bailey's CBD for Pets is a leading brand in the industry, trusted by pet owners worldwide.
🌿 Discover the Bailey's Difference:
Cold-Pressed, Never-Baked CBD Dog Chews: Our award winning soft chews taste so yummy, you'll be tempted! Plus, they're nutritious with compound active ingredients for Calming, Mobility, and Wellness support. Something for the whole furry family!
🌍 Order Online or Visit Our Shop:
We understand that choosing the right products for your pets can be overwhelming. Our dedicated team is here to answer any questions and guide you through the selection process. Stop by our shop today to explore our offerings, or conveniently order your CBD pet products online!
🐾 Give your furry friends the support they deserve with Bailey's CBD for Pets. Experience the transformative power of CBD and help your pets live happier, more comfortable lives. Trust in Bailey's, where pet wellness is our priority. 🌟
Don't forget to use code LEAFLY25 for 25% OFF your first order!
Use code LEAFLY25 for 25% OFF your first order!
At Bailey's CBD for Pets, we are a family-owned and operated pet shop dedicated to providing the best CBD products for dogs, cats, horses, and other pets. With a wide range of offerings, including CBD dog treats for Calming, Mobility, and Wellness, as well as veterinarian-crafted CBD oil for dogs, extra strength CBD & CBG oil for dogs, CBD oil for cats, and CBD oil for horses, we have your furry friends covered.
✨ Our Commitment to Quality:
All our products are made with human-grade ingredients, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.
Lab-tested for purity and potency, guaranteeing the effectiveness of our CBD products.
Free of soy and grain, making them suitable for pets with dietary sensitivities.
Proudly made in the USA, ensuring unbeatable quality and supporting local manufacturing.
🐶🐱🐴 Our Product Lineup:
CBD Dog Treats: Calming, Mobility, and Wellness formulas to support specific needs.
CBD Oil for Dogs: Formulated by our Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Robert J. Silver, DVM, with a 3-tier suggested use guide for accurate dosing.
Extra Strength CBD & CBG Oil for Dogs: Powerful support for optimal well-being.
CBD Oil for Cats: Specifically designed to meet the unique needs of our feline friends.
CBD Oil for Horses: Crafted with care to promote equine wellness.
CBD Pet Topicals: Hemp-infused paw & nose balm with 100% all-natural, ingestible-safe ingredients, addressing concerns of pet owners.
pH Balanced CBD Pet Shampoo: Scent-free and ideal for pets with sensitive skin, promoting a healthy coat and skin.
🌟 The Benefits of CBD for Pets:
CBD has shown remarkable potential in supporting pets' well-being, addressing various conditions such as pain, inflammation, anxiety, mobility issues, and more. With its interaction with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), CBD can restore appetite, promote relaxation, and improve overall health.
💚 Trust Our Expertise:
Our Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Robert J. Silver, DVM, oversees the development of our pet CBD products, ensuring their safety and efficacy.
Lab tested and virtually free of THC, guaranteeing a safe and reliable treatment for your beloved pets.
Established in 2017, Bailey's CBD for Pets is a leading brand in the industry, trusted by pet owners worldwide.
🌿 Discover the Bailey's Difference:
Cold-Pressed, Never-Baked CBD Dog Chews: Our award winning soft chews taste so yummy, you'll be tempted! Plus, they're nutritious with compound active ingredients for Calming, Mobility, and Wellness support. Something for the whole furry family!
🌍 Order Online or Visit Our Shop:
We understand that choosing the right products for your pets can be overwhelming. Our dedicated team is here to answer any questions and guide you through the selection process. Stop by our shop today to explore our offerings, or conveniently order your CBD pet products online!
🐾 Give your furry friends the support they deserve with Bailey's CBD for Pets. Experience the transformative power of CBD and help your pets live happier, more comfortable lives. Trust in Bailey's, where pet wellness is our priority. 🌟
Don't forget to use code LEAFLY25 for 25% OFF your first order!
Notice a problem?Report this item