Lemongrass Healing Body Balm | Full Spectrum | 1:1 | Available in 2 ounce tins at your local Alaskan marijuana retail store.



Baked Alaska's Healing Body Balms can be used for various ailments like sore muscles, dry skin conditions, arthritis, general joint pain, and much more. Its whole plant infused and extract free, ensuring you get all the good stuff from the plant that nature intended. Use it before or after the gym, after a long day at work, or just before bed. You won't be disappointed!



#getbaked



Cultivator: Thirdstate