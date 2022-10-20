About this product
Orange Healing Body Balm | Full Spectrum | 1:1 | Available in 2 ounce tins at your local Alaskan marijuana retail store.
Baked Alaska's Healing Body Balms can be used for various ailments like sore muscles, dry skin conditions, arthritis, general joint pain, and much more. Its whole plant infused and extract free, ensuring you get all the good stuff from the plant that nature intended. Use it before or after the gym, after a long day at work, or just before bed. You won't be disappointed!
#getbaked
Cultivator: Thirdstate
About this brand
Baked Alaska
Established in 2018. Baked Alaska is committed to providing consumers with a delicious and safe experience. We offer a variety of edibles and pain relieving topicals in sativa, indica, hybrid, and 1:1 strains.
We produce butter, and coconut oil infusions using the whole cannabis plant. No extracts used - the safest and healthiest way to enjoy cannabis. All baking ingredients are premium quality and certified organic.
All orders are baked fresh Monday - Friday, with Tuesday and Friday deliveries to retail stores.
State License(s)
5a-15800