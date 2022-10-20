Established in 2018. Baked Alaska is committed to providing consumers with a delicious and safe experience. We offer a variety of edibles and pain relieving topicals in sativa, indica, hybrid, and 1:1 strains.



We produce butter, and coconut oil infusions using the whole cannabis plant. No extracts used - the safest and healthiest way to enjoy cannabis. All baking ingredients are premium quality and certified organic.



All orders are baked fresh Monday - Friday, with Tuesday and Friday deliveries to retail stores.