About this product
Take and bake raw dough! Nothing goes better with a big glass of milk on a lazy day than fresh, home baked, Baked Alaska 2:1 Chocolate Chip Cookies; infused with 10 milligrams of THC and 5 milligrams of CBD per cookie. These baddies are made with our handcrafted, extract free, cannabis infused butter, and the finest ingredients Costco can supply. Sure to make your day extra fantastic. Available in 10 packs at your favorite Alaskan retail location.
#getbaked
*Please freeze or refrigerate*
Cultivators: Tanana Herb Company (Hang 4), Thirdstate (Tora Tsu)
#getbaked
*Please freeze or refrigerate*
Cultivators: Tanana Herb Company (Hang 4), Thirdstate (Tora Tsu)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Baked Alaska
Established in 2018. Baked Alaska is committed to providing consumers with a delicious and safe experience. We offer a variety of edibles and pain relieving topicals in sativa, indica, hybrid, and 1:1 strains.
We produce butter, and coconut oil infusions using the whole cannabis plant. No extracts used - the safest and healthiest way to enjoy cannabis. All baking ingredients are premium quality and certified organic.
All orders are baked fresh Monday - Friday, with Tuesday and Friday deliveries to retail stores.
We produce butter, and coconut oil infusions using the whole cannabis plant. No extracts used - the safest and healthiest way to enjoy cannabis. All baking ingredients are premium quality and certified organic.
All orders are baked fresh Monday - Friday, with Tuesday and Friday deliveries to retail stores.
State License(s)
5a-15800