Take and bake raw dough! Nothing goes better with a big glass of milk on a lazy day than fresh, home baked, Baked Alaska 2:1 Chocolate Chip Cookies; infused with 10 milligrams of THC and 5 milligrams of CBD per cookie. These baddies are made with our handcrafted, extract free, cannabis infused butter, and the finest ingredients Costco can supply. Sure to make your day extra fantastic. Available in 10 packs at your favorite Alaskan retail location.



#getbaked



*Please freeze or refrigerate*



Cultivators: Tanana Herb Company (Hang 4), Thirdstate (Tora Tsu)