Sugary and spicy and everything nicey. Baked Alaska's hybrid Ginger Snaps will transform you into your most comfortable self. Best baked at home, at 375 degrees, for 4-6 minutes, with a pirouette at halftime. And served best with of a cup of burnin' hot Joe, or Lady Grey if she's more your taste... Miss Ginger doesn't discriminate. She does recommend you put on your slippers though. Get cozy! Available in 10 packs.



#getbaked!



Cultivator: Tanana Herb Company