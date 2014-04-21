About this product
Peanut Butter cookies that melt in your mouth and leave you wanting more. You better have a big glass of milk near by, but only because nothing beats washing down a cookie with a glass of milk. Baked Alaska's hybrid Peanut Butter Cookies are infused with 10 milligrams of THC per cookie. Available in 10 packs.
Cultivator: Tanana Herb Company
About this strain
Colorado Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
15% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Baked Alaska
Established in 2018. Baked Alaska is committed to providing consumers with a delicious and safe experience. We offer a variety of edibles and pain relieving topicals in sativa, indica, hybrid, and 1:1 strains.
We produce butter, and coconut oil infusions using the whole cannabis plant. No extracts used - the safest and healthiest way to enjoy cannabis. All baking ingredients are premium quality and certified organic.
All orders are baked fresh Monday - Friday, with Tuesday and Friday deliveries to retail stores.
State License(s)
5a-15800