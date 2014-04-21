Best baked at home if you ask us :). Peanut Butter cookies that melt in your mouth and leave you wanting more. You better have a big glass of milk near by, but only because nothing beats washing down a cookie with a glass of milk. Duh... Baked Alaska's hybrid Peanut Butter Cookies are infused with 10 milligrams of THC per cookie. Available in 10 packs.



Cultivator: Tanana Herb Company