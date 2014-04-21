Do you like funny movies? Do you like to doodle? Do you like to do both at the same time? Irregardless, whatever you enjoy doing, you should do it after eating a Baked Alaska hybrid Snickerdoodle. I should know. I'm working late on a Thursday night feeling extra productive and it's all thanks to my delicious little cinnamon covered cookie comrade.



#getbaked!



Cultivator: Tanana Herb Company