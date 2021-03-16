Sugar and spice and everything that's nice, like a good night's sleep. Baked Alaska's Indica Snickerdoodles are infused with 10 milligrams of THC per cookie. Best eaten with tea in the evening before bed; let these little doodles drift you off to sleepytime bliss. Available in 10 packs at your local Alaskan retail marijuana store.



#getbaked



Cultivator: Tanana Herb Company