Take and bake! Sugar and spice and everything that's nice, like a good night's sleep. Baked Alaska's Indica Snickerdoodles are infused with 10 milligrams of THC per cookie. Best eaten with tea in the evening before bed; bake just one when you need, or all 10 for a relaxing weekend. Let these little doodles drift you off to sleepytime bliss. Available in 10 packs at your local Alaskan retail marijuana store.

*Please freeze or refrigerate*



#getbaked



Cultivator: Tanana Herb Company