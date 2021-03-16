About this product
*Please freeze or refrigerate*
#getbaked
Cultivator: Tanana Herb Company
About this strain
Queen Kong is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Queen Kong - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
We produce butter, and coconut oil infusions using the whole cannabis plant. No extracts used - the safest and healthiest way to enjoy cannabis. All baking ingredients are premium quality and certified organic.
All orders are baked fresh Monday - Friday, with Tuesday and Friday deliveries to retail stores.