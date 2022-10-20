About this product
Baked Alaska's Sativa Brownie Bites, infused with 10 milligrams of THC per brownie, produce an uplifting, energetic, and productive high, packed in a decadent soft and chewy brownie. Available in 10 packs.
#getbaked
Cultivator: Tanana Herb Company
*Baked Alaska recommends storing all brownie items in the freezer to keep brownies from drying out.
About this brand
Baked Alaska
Established in 2018. Baked Alaska is committed to providing consumers with a delicious and safe experience. We offer a variety of edibles and pain relieving topicals in sativa, indica, hybrid, and 1:1 strains.
We produce butter, and coconut oil infusions using the whole cannabis plant. No extracts used - the safest and healthiest way to enjoy cannabis. All baking ingredients are premium quality and certified organic.
All orders are baked fresh Monday - Friday, with Tuesday and Friday deliveries to retail stores.
State License(s)
5a-15800