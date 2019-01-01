Baked Bees Medicated Honey is the perfect edible medical cannabis product to take on the go. With no added fats or oils, Baked Bees Medicated Honey flows right out of the bottle so you can enjoy it how you want, when you want. Try it in your morning oatmeal with fresh blueberries, mixed in a cup of tea, or enjoy it with a nice cheese plate. It's up to you. Live your medicated lifestyle with Baked Bees