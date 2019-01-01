 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Baked Bees

Baked Bees

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Baked Bees

Baked Bees Medicated Honey is the perfect edible medical cannabis product to take on the go. With no added fats or oils, Baked Bees Medicated Honey flows right out of the bottle so you can enjoy it how you want, when you want. Try it in your morning oatmeal with fresh blueberries, mixed in a cup of tea, or enjoy it with a nice cheese plate. It's up to you. Live your medicated lifestyle with Baked Bees