Simply a classic. Chocolate chips and oatmeal goodness, developed with love by our red seal cannabis bakers. Grab a cup of tea, kick back, and enjoy.
Ingredients:
Oats (Wheat), Unsalted Butter, Brown Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips, Flour, Eggs, Glucose, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, Soy Lecithin, Cannabis THC Extract
Current Dosage: 15mg THC (Canadian Market)
