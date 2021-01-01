Baked Edibles
Salted Caramel Seduction Cannabar
About this product
Savory, sweet, and salty, this is one of our signature creations. This combination is sure to be to be a hit for your tastebuds... and your sweet tooth.
Ingredients:
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Unsweetened Chocolate, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour, Salt), Organic Cane Sugar, Unsalted Butter, Cocoa Butter, Water, Glucose, Cannabis THC Extract
Current Dosage: 75mg THC (Canadian Market)
Ingredients:
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Unsweetened Chocolate, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour, Salt), Organic Cane Sugar, Unsalted Butter, Cocoa Butter, Water, Glucose, Cannabis THC Extract
Current Dosage: 75mg THC (Canadian Market)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!