Baked Edibles

Salted Caramel Seduction Cannabar

Savory, sweet, and salty, this is one of our signature creations. This combination is sure to be to be a hit for your tastebuds... and your sweet tooth.

Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Unsweetened Chocolate, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour, Salt), Organic Cane Sugar, Unsalted Butter, Cocoa Butter, Water, Glucose, Cannabis THC Extract

Current Dosage: 75mg THC (Canadian Market)
