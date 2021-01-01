About this product
Looking for the highest buzz for your buck? Our new Baker’s 1 gram infused pre-rolls have a higher THC percentage than our originals and are designed for the more seasoned smoker. Brushed with high-potency distillate with terpenes for maximum flavor and rolled in kief, our infused joints offer a more dynamic, full-body high. Whether you want a euphoric, relaxed feeling, or a stress-free state of mind, Baker’s infused pre-rolls will get you there.
Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!