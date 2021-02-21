About this product

Looking for the highest buzz for your buck? Our new Baker’s 1 gram infused pre-rolls have a higher THC percentage than our originals and are designed for the more seasoned smoker. Brushed with high-potency distillate with terpenes for maximum flavor and rolled in kief, our infused joints offer a more dynamic, full-body high. Whether you want a euphoric, relaxed feeling, or a stress-free state of mind, Baker’s infused pre-rolls will get you there.



Sativa: Peach Ozz

Taste: Candy, Fruity, Sour, Sugary, Sweet

Feeling: Body High, Cerebral, Focus, Happy, Relaxing, Tingly

Description: Peach Ozz offers a buzzy, happy head high that increases sociability.