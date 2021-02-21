Loading…
Baker's Cannabis

Baker's 1g Infused Pre-Roll - Peach Ozz

HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Looking for the highest buzz for your buck? Our new Baker’s 1 gram infused pre-rolls have a higher THC percentage than our originals and are designed for the more seasoned smoker. Brushed with high-potency distillate with terpenes for maximum flavor and rolled in kief, our infused joints offer a more dynamic, full-body high. Whether you want a euphoric, relaxed feeling, or a stress-free state of mind, Baker’s infused pre-rolls will get you there.

Sativa: Peach Ozz
Taste: Candy, Fruity, Sour, Sugary, Sweet
Feeling: Body High, Cerebral, Focus, Happy, Relaxing, Tingly
Description: Peach Ozz offers a buzzy, happy head high that increases sociability.

Peach Ozz effects

Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Headache
100% of people report feeling headache
