Baker's Cannabis
Baker's 1g Infused Pre-Roll - Peach Ozz
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Looking for the highest buzz for your buck? Our new Baker’s 1 gram infused pre-rolls have a higher THC percentage than our originals and are designed for the more seasoned smoker. Brushed with high-potency distillate with terpenes for maximum flavor and rolled in kief, our infused joints offer a more dynamic, full-body high. Whether you want a euphoric, relaxed feeling, or a stress-free state of mind, Baker’s infused pre-rolls will get you there.
Sativa: Peach Ozz
Taste: Candy, Fruity, Sour, Sugary, Sweet
Feeling: Body High, Cerebral, Focus, Happy, Relaxing, Tingly
Description: Peach Ozz offers a buzzy, happy head high that increases sociability.
Peach Ozz effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Headache
100% of people report feeling headache
