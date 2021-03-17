Baker's .8g Infused Pre-Roll 3-Pack - Orange Apricot
Our Infused Pre-Roll Pack comes with three .8g pre-rolls. Each is coated in distillate and rolled in kief, giving them 28-44% THC and a rich, bold flavor. This portable pack has a total of 2.4 grams and comes in popular strains.
Orange Apricot
Orange Apricot, also known as "Legend Orange Apricot," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Juice and Apricot Helix. As you can imagine, this strain tastes and smells like bold citrus. Smoking Orange Apricot will help you shut off your brain and relax. It's excellent for putting your brain on autopilot to get through your list of chores. This strain usually comes with a thick coating of trichomes.
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
57% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
28% of people say it helps with ptsd
Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!